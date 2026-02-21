Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Millions set to save £200 on energy bills – but it could be short-lived

Related: Martin Lewis reveals the 'real' Ofgem price cap rise
  • Energy bills are projected to drop significantly from April, with Ofgem expected to announce a £120 reduction in the energy price cap.
  • The decrease is primarily due to the government's decision to scrap an energy efficiency programme.
  • Around a quarter of households are anticipated to save over £200 this year, with the policy designed to benefit lower-income families most.
  • Experts, including the Resolution Foundation, warn that these savings could be short-lived, potentially eroding by 2029 due to rising policy costs and infrastructure investment.
  • The government is urged to establish a clear and durable framework for funding energy policy costs before 2029 to prevent a 'cliff edge' when current support ends.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in