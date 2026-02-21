Energy bills set to fall across the UK – but experts issue future warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The massive drop in household energy costs expected in April could be short-lived, experts have warned, as the government is urged to ensure that changes will last.

Energy regulator Ofgem is expected to announce on Wednesday that its energy price cap for April to June will drop by £120 from its current level. The substantial drop is driven by the government’s move to cut energy bills by scrapping an energy efficiency programme.

This will “deliver a clear boost to living standards”, think tank the Resolution Foundation found, adding this should “help to keep bills below current levels until at least 2029”.

A new report from the influential unit also credited the progressive effect of the measure, finding the design of the policy will benefit lower-income households the most. Due to this, around a quarter of households (24 per cent) will save more than £200 this year.

open image in gallery The massive drop in household energy costs expected in April could be short-lived, experts have warned ( PA Archive )

The changes will also make the typical energy bill £200 lower than in 2024 in real terms, researchers found, which is a welcome drop after the pressures of the Covid pandemic and cost of living crisis.

However, they added this could be eroded in just three years. They estimated policy costs and investment in network infrastructure mean bills will be just £60 lower on average than today in March 2029, and the end of the government’s discount scheme a month later will add another £55.

This means a “cliff edge” looms, the Resolution Foundation said, as the government will need to decide whether to allow bills to rise or find funding to extend the support. It added ministers should not “wait until the eleventh hour to decide” and should instead set out a durable framework before 2029.

Jonathan Marshal, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Next week’s energy price cap announcement will show a significant drop in household bills, largely because of the government’s £6.9 billion energy bill discount.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves announced households will save an average of £150 on energy bills from April through the scrapping of an energy efficiency scheme ( PA Media )

“The policy is well designed. By reducing electricity unit rates, it supports the shift towards electrification at the same time as delivering savings worth twice as much to the poorest families as to the richest, as a share of spending.

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

Get a free fractional share worth up to £100.

Capital at risk. Terms and conditions apply. Go to website ADVERTISEMENT

“However, this support is due to end in April 2029. The government should set out a clear and durable framework for deciding which energy policy costs are funded by bills and which through taxation soon, to avoid scrambling for a solution in an election year.”

A Department of Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “This government is delivering on our promise to take an average of £150 of costs off bills from 1 April. Ofgem will set out the final price cap figure in the usual way next week.

“Tackling the energy affordability crisis is our number one priority – and this is just the start.

“We are getting off the rollercoaster of volatile fossil fuels and onto clean homegrown power which we control, to bring down bills for good.”