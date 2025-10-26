Migrant sex offender to be deported after erroneous release
- Hadush Kebatu, an Epping hotel migrant who sexually assaulted a woman and a 14-year-old girl, was recaptured in London after being mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford.
- Kebatu, 41, was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers in Finsbury Park on Sunday morning following a major manhunt.
- He was supposed to be transferred to an immigration detention centre for deportation, but was freed in error on Friday.
- In September, Kebatu was jailed for 12 months and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order, with a judge noting his “significant risk of reoffending”.
- His crimes previously sparked significant protests and counterprotests at hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.