Migrant sex offender to be deported after erroneous release

Met Police make plea for Epping migrant sex offender to turn himself in
  • Hadush Kebatu, an Epping hotel migrant who sexually assaulted a woman and a 14-year-old girl, was recaptured in London after being mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford.
  • Kebatu, 41, was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers in Finsbury Park on Sunday morning following a major manhunt.
  • He was supposed to be transferred to an immigration detention centre for deportation, but was freed in error on Friday.
  • In September, Kebatu was jailed for 12 months and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order, with a judge noting his “significant risk of reoffending”.
  • His crimes previously sparked significant protests and counterprotests at hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.
