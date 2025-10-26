Migrant sex offender released from prison in error arrested after manhunt, say police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Epping hotel migrant who sexually assaulted a woman and a 14-year-old girl has been recaptured after he was released from prison by mistake.

Hadush Kebatu, who was released in error from HMP Chelmsford, was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers in the Finsbury Park area of London at around 8.30am GMT on Sunday following a major manhunt.

The 41-year-old was supposed to have been sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was mistakenly freed on Friday.

Essex Police said he boarded a London-bound train at Chelmsford railway station at 12.41pm following the error.

He was spotted on CCTV inside a library in Dalston Square, Hackney, at 6pm on Friday as Metropolitan Police detectives took over the hunt for the sex offender.

Officers were able to track him to Finsbury Park after receiving a reports from members of public. He was arrested and will be returned to prison, the Met said.

open image in gallery Hadush Kebatu, 41, was jailed for 12 months but released from prison in error ( PA Wire )

In September, Kebatu was jailed for 12 months and made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order for five offences, with a judge warning he posed a “significant risk of reoffending”. He was also added to the UK sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

His crimes sparked major protests and counterprotests outside The Bell Hotel, where he was staying, and eventually at hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

A three-day trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard on 7 July he told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them.

He then went on to put his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair, the court heard.

The Ethiopian national, who had arrived in Britain on a small boat days earlier, was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg, and telling her she was pretty.

Sentencing Kebatu last month, a judge told him his behaviour “really highlights the poor regard you must have for women”.

open image in gallery CCTV showed Hadush Kebatu inside a Dalston library on Friday ( Met Police )

Commander James Conway, who has overseen the operation to find Kebatu, said: “This has been a diligent and fast paced investigation led by specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police, supported by Essex Police and the British Transport Police.

“Information from the public led officers to Finsbury Park and following a search, they located Mr Kebatu. He was detained by police, but will be returned to the custody of the Prison Service.

“I am extremely grateful to the public for their support following our appeal, which assisted in locating Mr Kebatu.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.