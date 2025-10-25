For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A migrant sex offender who was mistakenly released from prison was seen by a delivery driver “returning four or five times” to the reception, as he hanged outside for around “an hour and a half”.

Hadush Kebatu was jailed for 12 months in September for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and another woman. The former asylum seeker, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, was due to be deported, but on Friday he was released from HMP Chelmsford by error.

The Met Police is leading the search for the 38-year-old, with detectives saying that on Friday he made several train journeys in London, before getting off at Stratford, the UK’s fifth busiest railway station, at 1.10pm.

On Saturday, as police chiefs made a direct appeal to Kebatu, an interview was aired by Sky News with a delivery driver who said he spoke to the Kebatu while he was delivering a fridge at the same time of his release.

The driver, Sim, said Kebatu knew he was supposed to be deported and kept asking prison staff “what to do”, returning to the prison reception “four or five times”.

"He came out of the airlock, and kept saying to the officers there, 'Where am I going? What am I doing? I don't know where I'm going and what I'm doing’,” Sim told Sky News.

open image in gallery The delivery driver said Kebatu waited outside the prison for roughly "an hour and a half" before leaving, saying he was “starting to get upset and stressed”, and was “trying to do the right thing”.(Crown Prosecution Service/PA) ( PA Wire )

"He was holding a pack of paperwork in his arms, and his bag of bits…He knew he'd been deported. He came over to me and said, 'I need you to help me.'”

He said that a member of prison staff "told him that he had to get on a train" and directed the Kebatu to Chelmsford station to catch a train to London, telling him: “You're released, you're released.”

Sim said: "He kept scratching his head and saying, 'Where do I go, where do I go?'

"The fourth or fifth time [he went into the reception] he was starting to get upset, he was getting stressed. I'm not sticking up for the guy, but in my eyes, he was trying to do the right thing. He knew he was getting deported, but he didn't know where he was going or how he should get there."

open image in gallery Court sketch of Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, left, during his trial where he was convicted of sexual assault on a girl (Elizabeth Cook/PA) ( PA Wire )

The police manhunt began for Kebatu after he was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence and handed a £76 discharge grant, The Telegraph reported.

A prison officer has been taken off duties to discharge prisoners while an investigation is under way.

Videos circulated online appeared to show a man resembling Kebatu in Chelmsford town centre shortly after his release, wearing a grey tracksuit and carrying a plastic bag.

The Met Police said he was last seen at Stratford station, after boarding a London-bound train in Chelmsford.

In an update on Saturday, police said Kebatu has access to funds and has made several train journeys across London

Commander James Conway, who is leading the manhunt, urged Kebati to give himself up. He said: “I am making a direct appeal to Mr Kabatu. We want to locate you in a safe and controlled way.

open image in gallery Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping at the time of his offence (PA) ( PA Wire )

“You had already indicated a desire to return to Ethiopia when speaking to immigration staff.

“The best outcome for you is to make contact directly with us by either calling 999 or reporting yourself to a police station.”

The Independent contacted the Ministry of Justice which referred a request for a statement to deputy prime minister David Lammy, who earlier said he was “livid on behalf of the public”.

He added: “I spoke to the home secretary today. I have launched an investigation into what has happened in the prison service to allow this to come about.

“But the important thing is that we protect the public. The important thing is that the police are able to do their work and find this individual.”

During the trial at which Kebatu was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl, it was heard how he told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them, before going on to put his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair.

He was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg and telling her she was pretty.

The migrant was found guilty of five offences following the three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts in September.