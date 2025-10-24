For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A migrant who sexually assaulted a woman and a 14-year-old girl while he was living at a hotel in Epping – sparking major protests – has been freed from prison early by mistake.

Hadush Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was mistakenly released on Friday.

Essex Police said he boarded a London-bound train at Chelmsford railway station at 12.41pm following the error. A major police manhunt is now underway to bring him back into custody.

Justice secretary David Lammy said he was “appalled” at the error and is working with police to find the criminal.

Mr Lammy said: “I am appalled at the release in error at HMP Chelmsford. We are urgently working with the police to track him down and I’ve ordered an urgent investigation.

“Kebatu must be deported for his crimes, not on our streets.”

open image in gallery Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was jailed for 12 months ( Essex Police )

An officer at the prison has been removed from duty while officials investigate the error, The Independent understands.

Essex Police said they were informed by the prison service at 12.57pm of the error and have launched an investigation.

The force said enquiries have shown that Kebatu “boarded a London-bound train at Chelmsford Railway Station at 12.41pm”.

Kebatu was found guilty of five offences following a three-day trial at Chelmsford and Colchester magistrates’ courts in September.

He was jailed for 12 months and made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order, with a judge warning he posed a “significant risk of reoffending”.

He was also added to the UK sex offenders’ register for ten years, which means he is supposed to be subject to strict monitoring.

open image in gallery He was jailed for 12 months and made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order ( PA )

A three-day trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard the 41-year-old told two teenagers he wanted to “have a baby with each of them” and attempted to kiss them.

He then went on to put his hand on one of the girls’ thighs and stroke her hair, the court heard.

The Ethiopian national, who had arrived in Britain on a small boat days earlier, was also found to have sexually assaulted a woman by trying to kiss her, putting his hand on her leg, and telling her she was pretty.

Sentencing Kebatu last month, a judge told him his behaviour “really highlights the poor regard you must have for women”.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We are urgently working with police to return an offender to custody following a release in error at HMP Chelmsford.

“Public protection is our top priority and we have launched an investigation into this incident.”

The offences on 7 July sparked major protests and counter-protests outside The Bell Hotel, where he was staying, and eventually at hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

open image in gallery Multiple demonstrations were held outside the Bell Hotel ( PA )

Chelmsford MP Marie Goldman has called for a “rapid public inquiry” into how Kebatu was accidentally released from jail once the manhunt to find him is over.

In a statement, the Lib Dem MP said: “I am closely following developments and am in contact with the police and the prison.

“The police must do everything they can to ensure that this man is returned to custody immediately so that he is deported at once.

“Once the manhunt is over, there must be a full, rapid public inquiry into how this happened. This is utterly unacceptable and has potentially put my constituents in danger. I expect answers from the Prison Service.”

Reacting to the incident, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “The Epping hotel migrant sex attacker has been accidentally freed rather than deported.

“He is now walking the streets of Essex. Britain is broken.”