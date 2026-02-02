Emails claim Jeffrey Epstein had a secret child 15 years ago
- Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, allegedly sent an email in 2011 claiming convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein had a secret child 15 years prior.
- The email stated she heard from 'The Duke' that Epstein had a baby boy, despite Epstein not being publicly known to have fathered children.
- Further released emails show Ferguson expressing anger at Epstein for 'disappearing' and accusing him of befriending her to gain access to Andrew.
- In another message, Ferguson reportedly asked Epstein to 'marry me' and requested £20,000.
- These revelations emerged from documents related to Epstein released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.
