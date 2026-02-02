Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emails claim Jeffrey Epstein had a secret child 15 years ago

Epstein asked if he thinks he's 'the devil himself' in newly-released interview
  • Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, allegedly sent an email in 2011 claiming convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein had a secret child 15 years prior.
  • The email stated she heard from 'The Duke' that Epstein had a baby boy, despite Epstein not being publicly known to have fathered children.
  • Further released emails show Ferguson expressing anger at Epstein for 'disappearing' and accusing him of befriending her to gain access to Andrew.
  • In another message, Ferguson reportedly asked Epstein to 'marry me' and requested £20,000.
  • These revelations emerged from documents related to Epstein released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.
In full

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in