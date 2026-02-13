Epstein wanted Andrew to arrange Gaddafi meeting, emails appear to show
- Emails from the US Department of Justice’s Epstein files suggest Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attempted to arrange a meeting between Jeffrey Epstein and Colonel Gaddafi in Tripoli in autumn 2010.
- Epstein contacted royal aide David Stern, expressing a desire to meet 'the father' (Colonel Gaddafi) and suggesting 'Pa' (Andrew) facilitate the introduction.
- Andrew, then the UK’s trade envoy, subsequently communicated with Epstein, stating he would speak to his 'Libyan contact' to arrange the meeting.
- Further emails from 'The Duke', signed 'A', to Epstein confirmed 'Libya fixed', indicating Andrew's efforts to facilitate the encounter.
- Thames Valley Police are discussing allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports from his trade envoy role with Epstein, though the planned meeting in Tripoli reportedly did not occur.
