Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tried to arrange a meeting for Jeffrey Epstein with Colonel Gaddafi in Tripoli, Libya, emails appear to show.

Messages within the latest release of the US Department of Justice’s Epstein files, from the autumn of 2010, show the disgraced financier contacted royal aide David Stern

He said: “i want to go to tripoli lets organize with pa”.

The paedophile then sent another email to Mr Stern, which said: “people that have seen the father, have asked me if i want to meet him as he does not know where to put his money as opposed to what to do with it, currencies etc, I wondered if Pa should make the intro instead.”

open image in gallery Epstein wanted to meet Gaddafi, emails appear to show ( Department of Justice )

The emails were first unearthed from the Epstein files by Channel 4 News, which reported “the father” refers to the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi to distinguish him from his well-known son Saif.

It appears Mr Stern then consulted Andrew, in a reply dated the following day, October 8 2010, writing: “He is thinking about the best approach and will discuss with me when I see him next on 17th Oct in Hong Kong (he is leaving today for Asia).”

Andrew then spoke to a Libyan contact in an attempt to facilitate the meeting.

The former Duke of York made an official visit to China in October 2010 and was the UK’s trade envoy at the time.

open image in gallery Colonel Gaddafi ( AP )

Later emails from “The Duke”, signed “A”, to Epstein’s address say “I will call you later this evening after I have had my chat with my Libyan contact to see what we can arrange for you in Tripoli.”

The same day, November 4 2010, “A” follows up to Epstein writing “Libya fixed. Call me whenever.”

The emails come as Thames Valley Police on Wednesday said it had held discussions with specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service about allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein.

It appears the planned meeting did not go ahead, as Epstein did not end up flying to the Libyan capital, Channel 4 News reported.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been contacted for comment.