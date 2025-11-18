Marjorie Taylor Greene warns ‘real test’ comes after imminent Epstein files vote
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit back at President Donald Trump for labeling her a "traitor" while issuing a warning for what comes after the House vote to release all government files on Jeffrey Epstein.
- Greene, one of four Republicans to sign a discharge petition, defied Trump's demand to remove her name, which forced a vote on the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act.
- Speaking alongside co-sponsors and Epstein survivors, Greene said Tuesday that she had given Trump "her loyalty for free" but would not back down from supporting the women.
- “Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves,” she snapped. “A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me.”
- Greene predicted a unanimous vote on the act but warned the "real test" will be whether the Department of Justice heeds the law, which Trump has pledged to sign, and releases all the case files from the probes into Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.