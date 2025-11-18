Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday ripped into President Donald Trump over his attacks against the MAGA firebrand for pushing for the House bill to release all of the government’s files on Jeffrey Epstein and called for “every single name” in the files to be made public.

Greene, who was one of four Republicans to sign on to the discharge petition that forced House Speaker Mike Johnson to schedule a vote on the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, responded to Trump repeatedly labeling her a “traitor” for having defied his demand to remove her name from the congressional discharge petition before it reached the required 218 signatures to force Johnson to bring the bill to the floor.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the bill’s co-sponsors, California Democrat Ro Khanna and Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie, and a group of Epstein survivors, Greene said the survivors had “fought the most horrific fight that no woman should have to fight” against “ the most powerful people in the world, even the President of the United States, in order to make this vote happen today.”

She then pointed out that Trump had called her a “traitor” despite her having given him “her loyalty for free” until now.

"I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free,” Greene said. “I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in a primary. And I've never owed him anything, but I fought for him, for the policies and for America First, and he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump had a falling out with his former ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over his recent handling of the Epstein file release ( AP )

“Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me,” Greene emphatically said.

“And I want to tell you that this only became possible today, because the American people, whom we serve as representatives here in Congress, demanded that this vote happen, and they put more pressure on every single elected politician in this city than has ever been put on them.”

Continuing, the Georgia Republican predicted “probably a unanimous vote” on the Epstein Files Transparency Act when all is said and done on Tuesday but she warned that “the real fight” won’t start until after that vote.

open image in gallery ‘I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free,’ Greene said of Trump. ( Getty )

“I want to see every single name released so that these women don't have to live in fear and intimidation,” she said before noting how she’d had “just a small taste” of that intimidation in the days since she defied Trump after he attacked her on social media and inspired what has been described as a spate of violent death threats against her.

Greene added that the “real test” going forward would be whether the Department of Justice heeds the law, which Trump has pledged to sign, and releases all the case files from the probes into Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also noted that the DOJ could keep the files “tied up in investigations” after Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to open what appears to be a sham probe into Epstein’s connections to a group of prominent Democrats, including former president Bill Clinton.

The Republican firebrand’s ugly break with Trump over the Epstein case files comes after weeks of tensions between her and the president over a number of issues, including her support for extending Affordable Care Act tax credits supported by Democrats and her discomfort over Trump’s second-term focus on foreign policy and his open pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize while he has failed to address the affordability issues that led Americans to return him to the White House in last year’s presidential election.

She noted that she was not a “Johnny come lately” to Trump’s “MAGA train” and said the president’s refusal to support release of the files despite promising to do so on the campaign trail last year had been “one of the most destructive things” to Trump’s movement because his supporters had “fought for truth and transparency and to hold what we consider a corrupt government accountable.”

“Watching this actually turn into a fight a ripped MAGA apart. The only thing that will speak to the powerful, courageous women behind me is when action is actually taken to release the files. The American people will not tolerate any other bullshit,” she said.