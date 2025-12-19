Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Crucial Epstein files deadline now hours away

Epstein Files: Democrats Unveil Redacted IDs, Texts, Elite Links
  • The Department of Justice faces an end-of-day deadline to release thousands of documents related to investigations into Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Public, lawmakers, and survivors of Epstein's abuse have urged for the release to promote transparency and accountability for others involved.
  • Donald Trump initially pushed back on the release but approved the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, requiring the DOJ to release documents within 30 days.
  • Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in federal jail in 2019 before trial, having been accused of running a decades-long sex trafficking scheme.
  • His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021, and new document releases could offer further insights into the government's probes.
