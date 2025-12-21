When will the remaining Epstein files be released?
- The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it will continue releasing hundreds of thousands of Epstein-related files over the next few weeks, potentially extending into early January 2026.
- No precise date for the full release of all documents has been officially provided by the DOJ.
- The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed last month, required all unclassified records to be made public within 30 days, setting a deadline of 19 December 2025.
- An initial batch of documents was released, but it did not include all files in the DOJ's possession, and many of the released documents were heavily redacted.
- Lawmakers have criticised the Trump administration for failing to meet the 30-day deadline stipulated by the new law.