When will the remaining Epstein files be released?

'Stop redacting names' says Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda after release of files
  • The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it will continue releasing hundreds of thousands of Epstein-related files over the next few weeks, potentially extending into early January 2026.
  • No precise date for the full release of all documents has been officially provided by the DOJ.
  • The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed last month, required all unclassified records to be made public within 30 days, setting a deadline of 19 December 2025.
  • An initial batch of documents was released, but it did not include all files in the DOJ's possession, and many of the released documents were heavily redacted.
  • Lawmakers have criticised the Trump administration for failing to meet the 30-day deadline stipulated by the new law.
