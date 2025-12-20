Epstein survivor speaks out after redacted files released
- Thousands of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case have been released, but they are heavily redacted.
- Republicans and Democrats have accused officials under Donald Trump of a cover-up following the Justice Department's release.
- Officials acknowledged the document release was incomplete, with accompanying photos being undated and lacking context.
- Jeffrey Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda criticised the extensive redactions.
- Lacerda urged for the complete, unredacted files to be made public to ensure transparency.