Epstein survivor speaks out after redacted files released

'Stop redacting names' says Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda after release of files
  • Thousands of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case have been released, but they are heavily redacted.
  • Republicans and Democrats have accused officials under Donald Trump of a cover-up following the Justice Department's release.
  • Officials acknowledged the document release was incomplete, with accompanying photos being undated and lacking context.
  • Jeffrey Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda criticised the extensive redactions.
  • Lacerda urged for the complete, unredacted files to be made public to ensure transparency.
