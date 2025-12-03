Epstein island photos and video released in ‘disturbing’ new look into his lair
- Never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island estate have been released revealing spa-like rooms, including one with a medical spa chair and decorative masks.
- The images were made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, who described them as a "harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors."
- “These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,” Rep. Robert Garcia, Democratic ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, wrote in a news release.
- He continued, “We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes. We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors.”
- Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pressing Attorney General Pam Bondi for an update on the full release of these files by the Justice Department.