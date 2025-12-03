House Democrats release new footage of Epstein island as Congress demands answers on when full files will be released
New images arrive as lawmakers ask for a status update on the release of the Epstein files from the Justice Department
Newly released photos and videos of the inside of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on his private island show several spa-like rooms, one with a medical spa chair surrounded by decorative masks and another large shower room stacked with bins of towels and blankets.
The images, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Wednesday are the latest documents to emerge from the Epstein files.
“Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors,” the X account associated with the Democrats wrote.
“See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors.”
Among the photos, one of the most eye-grabbing depicts a tan-colored medical spa chair in the middle of a minimally decorated room. Scattered on the walls are decorative masks showing different faces of men.
It arrives as five lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are asking Attorney General Pam Bondi for a status update on the release of the Epstein files, weeks after Congress passed legislation to force the Justice Department to make them public.
The Independent has asked the Justice Department for comment.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
