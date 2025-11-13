Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Epstein’s five-word email offer that is piling the pressure on Donald Trump

Karoline Leavitt claims emails saying Trump spent 'hours' with victim prove he did 'nothing wrong'
  • Newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein allege he offered a journalist private photos of "donald and girls in bikinis" in 2015.
  • Epstein reportedly told Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump spent hours at his house with one of the deceased sex offender's victims.
  • Trump did not send or receive any of the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with these revelations.
  • The House Oversight Committee's release of these emails has increased pressure on Trump to release all Justice Department files on Epstein.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the emails prove Trump did nothing wrong.
