Newly released Epstein files reveal map of secretive island
- House Democrats have released another batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
- The new tranche of images include pictures of Epstein with groups of people, passport photos, and maps of his secretive island.
- Photos of a woman with writing on her body were also included in the files, along with a text message thread stating, “I have a friend ... she sent me some girls today but she asks $1000 per girl ... maybe someone will be good for J?”
- The person behind the texts and the identity of the woman with writing on her were not immediately clear.
- The Department of Justice faces a Friday deadline to release all the Epstein documents in its possession.