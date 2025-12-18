Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newly released Epstein files reveal map of secretive island

Democrats have released more pictures from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, including maps of his secretive island
Democrats have released more pictures from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, including maps of his secretive island (House Oversight Committee)
  • House Democrats have released another batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
  • The new tranche of images include pictures of Epstein with groups of people, passport photos, and maps of his secretive island.
  • Photos of a woman with writing on her body were also included in the files, along with a text message thread stating, “I have a friend ... she sent me some girls today but she asks $1000 per girl ... maybe someone will be good for J?”
  • The person behind the texts and the identity of the woman with writing on her were not immediately clear.
  • The Department of Justice faces a Friday deadline to release all the Epstein documents in its possession.
