Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Erika Kirk issues update after meeting with Candace Owens

Moment Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter is seen in court for the first time
  • Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, held a "very productive" meeting with right-wing commentator Candace Owens.
  • The meeting addressed Owens' previous promotion of unfounded conspiracy theories regarding Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting in September.
  • Erika Kirk had previously publicly urged Owens to cease spreading these theories about her late husband's death.
  • Despite the meeting, Owens stated she still doubts the official account that Tyler Robinson, accused of the shooting, acted alone.
  • Owens cited a lawyer's comment about forthcoming evidence in May as a reason for her continued scepticism.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in