Erika Kirk issues update after meeting with Candace Owens
- Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, held a "very productive" meeting with right-wing commentator Candace Owens.
- The meeting addressed Owens' previous promotion of unfounded conspiracy theories regarding Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting in September.
- Erika Kirk had previously publicly urged Owens to cease spreading these theories about her late husband's death.
- Despite the meeting, Owens stated she still doubts the official account that Tyler Robinson, accused of the shooting, acted alone.
- Owens cited a lawyer's comment about forthcoming evidence in May as a reason for her continued scepticism.