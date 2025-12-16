Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erika Kirk described her meeting with Candace Owens as “very productive” after the right-wing commentator promoted conspiracies about her husband Charlie Kirk’s deadly shooting.

In the wake of Kirk’s assassination, his widow took over his conservative youth group, Turning Point USA, and his friend, Owens, started to spread unfounded theories about his September death. Kirk has denounced Owens’ conspiracies about her late husband.

“Had a very productive conversation with [Owens]. More to come from both of us,” Kirk wrote on X Monday night.

Owens said she thought the four and a half hour meeting was productive as well.

“We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent,” Owens wrote on X Monday night.

open image in gallery Erika Kirk described her meeting with Candace Owens as 'very productive' after the right-wing commentator promoted conspiracies about her husband Charlie Kirk’s deadly shooting ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to Turning Point USA for comment.

Tyler Robinson — a 22-year-old who Utah Governor Spencer Cox said had a “leftist ideology” – is accused of shooting Kirk in the neck while the conservative activist was attending an outdoor event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Authorities claim Robinson acted alone and he’s the only person charged in Kirk’s death.

Prosecutors said Robinson texted his roommate and supposed romantic partner — who authorities say is a biological male transitioning to female — “I had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Owens has speculated that French or Israeli government agents had a role in Kirk’s assassination. Owens has called Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide, which the Middle Eastern country vehemently denies. She is also currently being sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte over unfounded claims that the first lady was born a man.

open image in gallery In the wake of Kirk’s assassination, Owens started to spread unfounded theories about his September death ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

The commentator has even suggested Turning Point USA associates may have been involved in Kirk’s assassination.

Before their meeting, Kirk told Owens to end the conspiracies about her husband’s death.

"Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop,” Kirk said at a recent CBS News town hall.

In a podcast Tuesday afternoon, Owens gave more details about her meeting with Kirk.

open image in gallery Tyler Robinson is accused of shooting Kirk in the neck while the conservative activist was attending an outdoor event at Utah Valley University on September 10 ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

"I said one of the reasons why I really want to sit down is because I want to walk out of here and feel confident saying to my audience, ‘Hey, there's stuff going on behind the scenes, but Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk,’” Owens said.

Owens said Turning Point officials at the meeting called their lawyer, “and what I got from the lawyer did not make me feel that Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk."

She said the lawyer told her more evidence will come out during a court hearing in May. At this point, Owens said, “I don't believe that Tyler Robinson pulled the trigger.”