Why the EU’s new entry-exit system is causing ‘chaos’ at airports
- Europe's airports are warning of "serious safety hazards" and three-hour queues due to the EU's new digital border scheme (EES).
- The Airports Council International (ACI) states the EES, which requires fingerprints and facial biometrics for third-country nationals, has increased border check times by 70 per cent.
- ACI warns that increasing the digital registration threshold from 10 per cent to 35 per cent by January 2026, as planned, will cause "systemic disruption" and "mayhem".
- The group is calling for an urgent review and moderation of the EES roll-out schedule, which is due to be completed by April 2026.
- The worst impacts are currently observed at airports in France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, though one expert noted airports had sufficient preparation time.