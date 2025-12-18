Warning as EU entry-exit system causing ‘three-hour waits’ at airports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The EU digital border scheme is causing three-hour waits at passport control as officials struggle with a 70 per cent increase in the time taken for border checks: so says the group representing Europe’s airports.

Airports Council International (ACI) in Brussels is calling for an urgent review of the entry-exit system (EES), which began to be rolled out across Europe in October. During the six-month introduction, third-country nationals such as British travellers continue to have their passports examined and stamped by frontier staff. But in addition, the EES requires fingerprints to be registered and a facial biometric taken. Many airports have had kiosks installed for that purpose.

At present only one in 10 travellers is required to undergo digital registration. By 9 January 2026, the percentage is due to be raised to 35 per cent.

But Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI in Europe, warned: “Significant discomfort is already being inflicted upon travellers, and airport operations impacted with the current threshold for registering third-country nationals set at only 10 per cent.

open image in gallery Simon Calder at entry-exit system kiosk at London St Pancras International ( Elanor Forster )

“Unless all the operational issues we are raising today are fully resolved within the coming weeks, increasing this registration threshold to 35 per cent as of 9 January – as required by the EES implementation calendar – will inevitably result in much more severe congestion and systemic disruption for airports and airlines.

“This will possibly involve serious safety hazards.”

“The EES cannot be about mayhem for travellers and chaos at our airports.”

ACI says the worst impact is being felt at airports in France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The group is calling for the roll-out schedule – which is due to be complete by 9 April 2026 – to be moderated. It highlights several operational issues with the deployment of the EES:

“Regular EES outages undermining the predictability, regularity and resilience of border operations

“Persistent EES configuration problems, including the partial deployment or unavailability of self-service kiosks used by travellers for registration and biometric data capture

"Unavailability of an effective pre-registration app

“Insufficient deployment of border guards at airports, which reflects acute staff shortages.”

The Independent has asked the European Commission for comment.

Dr Nick Brown, a data scientist who has studied the entry-exit system in detail, told The Independent: “The airports have had a long time to prepare, including an extra year (compared to the initial launch) during which they already had the kiosks and could have run any number of simulations and tests with volunteers.”

