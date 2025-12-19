Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The EU can’t agree on what to do with £80bn of frozen Russian assets – here’s why

'We should be afraid of Europe being weak': Zelensky
  • European Union leaders have agreed to loan €90 billion to Ukraine to support its war effort against Russia for the next two years.
  • This loan will be financed by borrowing cash backed by the EU budget, rather than utilising frozen Russian assets.
  • A deal on using frozen Russian assets could not be reached due to significant divisions within the bloc, particularly from Belgium, which holds the majority of these assets.
  • Belgium expressed concerns over the legal and financial risks, fearing potential bankruptcy if Russia successfully challenged the use of its frozen funds.
  • The agreement stipulates that Ukraine will only repay the loan to the EU once Russia pays war reparations, with the frozen Russian assets remaining untouched for now.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in