Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK train disruption after fire near London Euston station

There are delays at London Euston
There are delays at London Euston (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
  • A fire at a commercial building in Camden, north London, is causing major disruption to rail services between London Euston and Watford Junction.
  • The blaze, located on Regent's Park Road, has led to cancellations and delays of up to one hour for thousands of passengers travelling to and from cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Glasgow.
  • London Fire Brigade (LFB) was alerted at 9:31 am on Friday and has deployed 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters to tackle the incident.
  • Services on the West Coast Main Line, Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground, and Southern are affected, with some trains being held at distant stations.
  • The fire has also disrupted power to the railway on all routes between London Euston and Wembley Central, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in