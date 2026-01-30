Fire near Euston station sparks major disruption to UK rail services

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire at a building close to London’s Euston station is causing major disruption to rail services between the capital and several other UK cities.

National Rail Enquiries said the West Coast Main Line is blocked between London Euston and Watford Junction because of the blaze at a commercial building in Camden, north London.

Thousands of passengers travelling to and from cities such as Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Glasgow are facing cancellations and delays of up to one hour due to the fire, which broke out near the railway line.

open image in gallery The fire broke out at around 9am on Friday ( X/@LondonFire )

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was first alerted to the fire at a single-storey commercial building at 9:31am on Friday. It has sent 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters to the scene on Regent’s Park Road.

It added the cause of the fire is not yet clear.

One woman, who lives near the scene, told The Independent: “The roof of the building has now burnt down. It’s been extremely smoky with limited visibility at times.”

The blaze is causing disruption to Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground and Southern services.

Avanti West Coast services to London are reportedly being held at stations as far as Warrington, Cheshire.

Affected passengers are able to use their tickets on certain alternative routes.

In a statement on its website, National Rail said: “The fire brigade dealing with an incident near the railway between London Euston and Watford Junction means that some lines are blocked.

“As a result, trains running between Clapham Junction / London Euston and Watford Junction, between Richmond / Clapham Junction and Stratford (London) and also between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised”.

It added the fire had “disrupted the power to the railway” on all routes between London Euston and Wembley Central.

A LFB statement said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire on Regent's Park Road in Chalk Farm. A single storey commercial building is alight. Most of a neighbouring property is also alight.

“Adelaide Road is closed between Winchester Road and Haverstock Hill. Please avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.

“Due to the fire's proximity to the railway, some lines between London Euston and Watford Junction are subject to delays or cancellation. Visit National Rail for further information.

“One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders is being used at the scene to help fight the fire from above. Control Officers took the first of multiple calls at 0931 and have mobilised crews from Kentish Town, Holloway and West Hampstead fire stations to the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”