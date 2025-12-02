Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

These parts of the US will be hit by frigid temperatures this week

Multiple rounds of snow and cold possible in the Northeast
  • Parts of the United States, particularly the Northeast and Midwest, are forecast to experience “extreme” cold and below-normal temperatures throughout December.
  • The cold snap is expected to affect a wide area, stretching from Montana to Maine and reaching as far south as Missouri.
  • Climatologist Judah Cohen predicted an expansive region of “extreme” cold from the Canadian Plains to the U.S. East Coast in the third week of December, based on an AI subseasonal model.
  • Record low temperatures are anticipated in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic on Thursday and Friday, with some regions potentially seeing temperatures 5 to 20 degrees below zero.
  • Snow is also expected this week, with a system moving north from the Central Gulf Coast bringing light precipitation to the Mid-Atlantic and New England, and lake effect snow in the Great Lakes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in