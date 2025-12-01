Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the United States could see “extreme” cold as Earth’s most frigid temperatures could arrive during the holiday season.

Those in the Northeast and Midwest better bundle up because it’s going to be a cold December. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts below normal temperatures in states from Montana to Maine. States as far south as Missouri will feel the cold.

Climatologist Judah Cohen, a visiting scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, wrote on X last month, “Lots of hype about the #PolarVortex but is it deserved?

“Our AI subseasonal model, which I can credibly claim as world's best is predicting that the most expansive region of most likely extreme #cold on earth stretches from the Canadian Plains to the US East Coast 3rd week of Dec.”

The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air that surrounds the North and South Poles. During the winter, the polar vortex expands, sending cold air into the U.S.

open image in gallery Parts of the United States could see 'extreme' cold as Earth’s most frigid temperatures could arrive during the holiday season ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

Some Americans are already bracing for lower temperatures, as record cold is “likely” in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

“Record cold low temperatures (and cold high temperatures) are likely Thursday and Friday from the Corn Belt eastward to parts of the Mid-Atlantic,” the center said in an extended forecast discussion post on Monday.

Low temperatures of five to 20 degrees below zero are expected from the northern Plains through the Northeast on Friday, the center predicts.

The center said the next cold surge will “perhaps be of lesser magnitude this weekend.”

open image in gallery The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts below normal temperatures in states from Montana to Maine ( NOAA/Commerce Department )

There may even be some snow this week as a system carrying heavy rain over the Central Gulf Coast on Thursday moves north.

“The system in the Southeast early this weekend will lift out to sea by Sunday, but may still spread some light precipitation (rain/snow) on its northern side across the Mid-Atlantic and perhaps New England,” the center predicted.

Those in the Great Lakes region and the Pacific Northwest may also experience snowy weather.

“Lake effect snow will linger over the Great Lakes on Thursday then taper off on Friday,” the center said. “Several Pacific systems will push into western Canada with trailing rain/snow over [Washington/Oregon] and eastward to the Northern/Central Rockies through the period.”