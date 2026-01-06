Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eye tests for older drivers could be introduced in new road safety plans

Older drivers could be asked for regular eye tests as part of the changes
Older drivers could be asked for regular eye tests as part of the changes (PA)
  • The government is considering mandatory eye and cognitive tests for drivers over 70 as part of a new road safety strategy.
  • Ministers are also looking to tighten drink-driving limits, reducing the legal alcohol threshold to match Scotland's 22 micrograms per 100ml of breath.
  • The strategy, due to be published on Wednesday, aims to cut deaths and serious injuries on Britain's roads by 65 per cent by 2035, with a 70 per cent reduction for children under 16.
  • These proposals address concerns that 24 per cent of car drivers killed in 2024 were aged 70 or older, and 12 per cent of collisions involved older drivers.
  • Further potential measures include significantly higher fines for uninsured drivers, possibly doubling to £600, and penalty points for not wearing a seatbelt.

