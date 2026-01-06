Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are considering introducing mandatory eye tests for drivers over 70 and tightening drink driving rules as part of new road safety plans, according to reports.

Cognitive tests for older drivers are also among the measures the government will consult on as part of its road safety strategy, which will be published on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sources told The Times that ministers are also looking at tightening alcohol limits for drivers, reducing the limit from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 22 micrograms.

This would match the limit in Scotland and make even a single pint risky for motorists.

The strategy aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads by 65 per cent by 2035, and by 70 per cent for children under 16.

About 24 per cent of all car drivers killed in 2024 were 70 or older, and 12 per cent of all casualties in car collisions involved older drivers.

The proposals for mandatory eye exams and cognitive tests are among moves to reduce deaths and injuries involving older drivers without unnecessarily restricting their mobility and personal freedom.

Local transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: “We know driving can be very important for older people’s wellbeing and help them to live independently, but we must also make sure everyone is safe on our roads.

“As the country’s older population grows, our plans in the first road safety strategy in more than a decade will preserve personal freedoms where possible with action to save lives.”

The strategy could also see uninsured drivers facing higher fines and tougher penalties in a bid to make fixed penalty fines significantly higher than average premium costs.

The upfront fine could double to £600 under proposed changes.

It was reported last year that the strategy could include plans to ensure that those caught not wearing a seatbelt could receive penalty points for the first time.

Responding to the plans, Edmund King, the president of the AA, said: “A move to make eye tests for older drivers mandatory is obviously welcome, especially as the likelihood of crashes increases once someone is over the age of 70, and markedly shoots up over the age of 80 to a peak at age 86, with eyesight often a worrying factor.

“Eye tests are free for people over the age of 60 anyway and healthcare professionals advise them every two years, given they can help with diagnosis of other underlying conditions.”