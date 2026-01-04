New plans could see uninsured drivers hit with higher fines and tougher penalties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uninsured drivers are set to face higher fines and tougher penalties under new government proposals.

Fixed penalty fines (FPNs) for offenders are intended to significantly exceed average insurance premium costs, with the upfront penalty potentially doubling to £600.

These plans will feature in the upcoming Road Safety Strategy, due for publication this week, as part of a wider consultation on motoring offences.

Local transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: “If you drive uninsured, you will face the consequences.”

Currently an uninsured driver might face £300 fines and six points on their licence, if the fixed penalty is accepted.

If the case goes to court, then driving without insurance can lead up to an unlimited fine, between six and eight penalty points on a licence, and a potential disqualification from driving.

Transport minister Lilian Greenwood said uninsured drivers will ‘face the consequences’ ( Richard Townshend/PA )

There is an average of 300,000 uninsured drivers use Britain’s roads every day, according to estimates from the Motor Insurers’ Bureau estimates.

Ministers fear the current penalties do reflect the seriousness of driving uninsured or are a strong enough deterrent.

Innocent victims can face significant challenges in getting compensation for injuries or damage if they are involved in a collision with an uninsured driver whose vehicle could be unsafe.

Ms Greenwood added: “Driving without insurance is not a victimless crime – it pushes up the cost of premiums for the law-abiding majority, and when uninsured drivers are involved in crashes, innocent road users are left facing an uphill battle to get the compensation they deserve.

“That’s why we are taking decisive action to remove uninsured drivers from our roads – to keep our roads safe, and ensure those who flout the rules are held accountable.”

It is also expected the consultation will look at tougher penalties for unlicensed motorists with no MOT, as they could be a danger to others and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.