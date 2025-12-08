When is the FA Cup third-round draw and what channel is it on?
- The FA Cup third-round draw is scheduled for Monday 8 December at approximately 6.40pm GMT.
- Premier League and Championship teams will enter the competition for the first time this season.
- Non-league clubs Macclesfield, Weston-super-Mare, and Boreham Wood have qualified, with Brackley Town potentially joining them.
- The draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+, and streamed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
- Third-round matches are set to take place around Saturday 10 January 2026.