When is the FA Cup third-round draw and what channel is it on?

The FA Cup third-round draw takes place on Monday evening
The FA Cup third-round draw takes place on Monday evening (The FA via Getty Images)
  • The FA Cup third-round draw is scheduled for Monday 8 December at approximately 6.40pm GMT.
  • Premier League and Championship teams will enter the competition for the first time this season.
  • Non-league clubs Macclesfield, Weston-super-Mare, and Boreham Wood have qualified, with Brackley Town potentially joining them.
  • The draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+, and streamed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
  • Third-round matches are set to take place around Saturday 10 January 2026.
