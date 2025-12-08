FA Cup third-round draw: Start time, teams qualified, ball numbers and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place tonight as Premier League and Championship teams are thrown into the pot for the first time this season.

There will be at least three non-league teams in the draw, with sixth-tier clubs Macclesfield and Weston-super-Mare the lowest-ranked sides in the hat. They are joined by Boreham Wood, while Brackley Town could yet make it too if they defeat Burton Albion at home this evening after the draw concludes.

A third-round matchup with one of English football’s biggest hitters could await them as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea get ready to discover their first FA Cup opponents.

Also entering the draw is cup holders Crystal Palace, whose unlikely final win over Manchester City last season will provide sufficient inspiration for other teams to write their own underdog story.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round proper draw:

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The FA Cup third-round draw will take place on Monday 8 December ahead of the televised game that night between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, getting underway at approximately 6.40pm GMT.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

Pre-match coverage of the final second round tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion will start at 6.30pm GMT on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+. The draw is scheduled for approximately 6.40pm GMT and will also be streamed live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel for free.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers for the third round draw are listed below:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Charlton Athletic

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Derby County

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Manchester City

23. Manchester United

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

26. Newcastle United

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Portsmouth

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Sheffield United

34. Sheffield Wednesday

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wolverhampton Wanderers

44. Wrexham

45. Macclesfield

46. Grimsby Town

47. Shrewsbury Town

48. Swindon Town

49. Weston Super Mare

50. Barnsley

51. Boreham Wood

52. Milton Keynes Dons

53. Wigan Athletic

54. Fleetwood Town

55. Salford City

56. Mansfield Town

57. Cambridge United

58. Brackley Town or Burton Albion

59. Blackpool

60. Walsall

61. Exeter City

62. Cheltenham Town

63. Doncaster Rovers

64. Bristol Rovers

When will the FA Cup third round be played?

The third round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10 January 2026, with games likely to run from Thursday to Monday.

FA Cup matchdays in full

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.

Third round: Saturday 10 January 2026

Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026

Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026