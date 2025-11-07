The stunning number of travelers set to see flight frustrations due to shutdown
- The flight disruptions caused by the government shutdown are expected to extend into the Thanksgiving holiday period, potentially impacting a record 31 million passengers.
- U.S. airlines are bracing for further disruption following an order from President Donald Trump's administration to reduce flights at major airports.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy mandated a 10 percent cut in flights, commencing Friday, across 40 key U.S. airports, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
- The flight reductions are a direct result of a shortage of air traffic controllers, exacerbated by the ongoing government shutdown.
- Duffy warned Friday that cuts could increase to 20 percent if the government shutdown continues, even if Congress clears a funding impasse by the time the busy Thanksgiving travel period begins.