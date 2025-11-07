Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The stunning number of travelers set to see flight frustrations due to shutdown

Duffy suggests travel chaos could hit Thanksgiving as hundreds of flights canceled
  • The flight disruptions caused by the government shutdown are expected to extend into the Thanksgiving holiday period, potentially impacting a record 31 million passengers.
  • U.S. airlines are bracing for further disruption following an order from President Donald Trump's administration to reduce flights at major airports.
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy mandated a 10 percent cut in flights, commencing Friday, across 40 key U.S. airports, including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
  • The flight reductions are a direct result of a shortage of air traffic controllers, exacerbated by the ongoing government shutdown.
  • Duffy warned Friday that cuts could increase to 20 percent if the government shutdown continues, even if Congress clears a funding impasse by the time the busy Thanksgiving travel period begins.
