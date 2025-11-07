FAA airport shutdown live updates: Nation’s biggest travel hubs brace for impacts from 10 percent cut in flights
Transport Secretary Sean Duffy’s flight reductions at 40 major airports, necessitated by the ongoing government shutdown, to commence on Friday
U.S. airlines are bracing for chaos and scrambling to rejig their schedules after Donald Trump’s administration ordered flight reductions at major airports due to a shortage of air traffic controllers caused by the ongoing government shutdown.
Transport Secretary Sean Duffy ordered 10 percent flight cuts to start on Friday at 40 major U.S. airports, including those in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, affecting both commercial and cargo services. Smaller travel hubs are likely to feel the disruption too.
The cuts are expected to hit hundreds of thousands of travelers with little notice. By late Thursday, over 800 flights had already been canceled and analysts have estimated the reductions could ultimately mean 1,800 flights a day being scrapped, a loss of 268,000 seats.
As carriers struggle to adjust to the situation, United Airlines pledged it would do “everything we can to minimize disruptions to your travel plans” and was avoiding cancelations for long-haul international flights.
American Airlines said it was still awaiting further information from the Federal Aviation Administration as to how its flights would be affected.
Delta Airlines said it expected the majority of its flights to operate as planned.
By late Thursday over 800 flights within and in and out of the U.S. had already been canceled for Friday according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com.
Around 200 flights were canceled Thursday as airports and passengers prepared to bear the brunt of the measures.
It comes after Transport Secretary Sean Duffy and the FAA announced that 40 of the country’s busiest airports across two dozen states, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago, would be phasing in a 10 percent reduction in their flight schedules.
The disruptions will affect service at many smaller airports too and some travelers had already started changing or canceling their itineraries.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Friday’s expected travel chaos across major U.S. airports after the Trump administration ordered 10 percent reductions in flights from major airports due to a shortage of air traffic controllers caused by the ongoing government shutdown.
