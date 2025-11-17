FAA ends shutdown-era flight restrictions before holiday travel surge
- US airports have resumed normal operating levels after federal officials ended significant flight reductions.
- The flight cuts were implemented due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, who worked unpaid during the government shutdown.
- The Federal Aviation Administration announced that operations returned to pre-shutdown levels at 6 a.m. on Monday.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy thanked the FAA safety team and outlined plans to increase controller hiring and upgrade the air traffic control system.
- Donald Trump had proposed bonuses for air traffic controllers but also criticised those who called in sick during the shutdown.