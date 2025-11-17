Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FAA ends shutdown-era flight restrictions before holiday travel surge

Duffy suggests travel chaos could hit Thanksgiving as hundreds of flights canceled
  • US airports have resumed normal operating levels after federal officials ended significant flight reductions.
  • The flight cuts were implemented due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, who worked unpaid during the government shutdown.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration announced that operations returned to pre-shutdown levels at 6 a.m. on Monday.
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy thanked the FAA safety team and outlined plans to increase controller hiring and upgrade the air traffic control system.
  • Donald Trump had proposed bonuses for air traffic controllers but also criticised those who called in sick during the shutdown.
