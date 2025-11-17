Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airports across the United States have resumed “normal operating levels” after the federal officials announced an end to the massive cuts to flights that were in place during the shutdown.

During the height of the government shutdown, 40 airports saw their traffic cut by the Federal Aviation Administration. The rollback was due to shortages in air traffic controllers, who were not paid but continued to work during the longest government-funding stoppage in U.S. history.

FAA officials announced that starting at 6 a.m. Monday morning, operations had returned to pre-shutdown levels.

“I want to thank the FAA’s dedicated safety team for keeping our skies secure during the longest government shutdown in our nation’s history and the country’s patience for putting safety first,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “Now we can refocus our efforts on surging controller hiring and building the brand new, state of the art air traffic control system the American people deserve.”

According to FlightAware, on Monday, there were more than 400 delayed flights in the U.S. and 30 cancellations - but they were due to weather or other issues.

Previously, the total number of flights entering, exiting and travellng within the United States had been slashed by a staggering 6 percent in a bid to keep air travel safe during the shutdown. At the time, Duffy suggested that up to 10 percent of flights could be grounded before Congress reached a breakthrough in ending the shutdown.

When the government closes, federal workers are forced to work without pay, leading many to take second jobs to make ends meet. That means that staff shortages

According to the FAA statement, the number of staffing triggers caused by a shortage of available air traffic controllers fell to just one on November 16. On the worst day of the shutdown, November 8, that number rocketed to 81 staffing triggers.

In the statement, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford thanked the teams who worked through the shutdown.

“Today’s decision to rescind the order reflects the steady decline in staffing concerns across the NAS and allows us to return to normal operations,” he said. “I am grateful for the hard work of the FAA safety and operations teams and for their focus on the safety of the traveling public.”

Concerns over the reductions reached a peak last week, as Americans eyed flight schedules ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Duffy had told NewsMax’s Finnerty show that it would take “up to a week to get back to normal, which is right before significant Thanksgiving travel,” sparking fears that the aviation chaos could continue even after the shutdown ends.

However, Mike Arnot, a spokesperson for the aviation analytics company Cirium, told The Guardian that federal workers being paid as normal will stabilise flight timetables ahead of Thanksgiving.

"Now that the controllers are going to get their back pay, finally, it probably will relatively quickly re-establish stability in the US airline industry,” he said. “Thanksgiving shouldn’t be impacted at all.”