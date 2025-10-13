Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform council leader allegedly attacked on street

Keir Starmer targets 'enemies of national renewal'
  • George Finch, Britain's youngest council leader for Reform UK, reported being assaulted in Nuneaton town centre on Friday evening.
  • Mr Finch said his alleged attacker called him a “racist” and a “fascist”, attributing the incident to “dangerous rhetoric” from Labour and the Greens.
  • Nigel Farage condemned Sir Keir Starmer's “disgraceful” rhetoric, which “echo” the words used against Mr Finch.
  • Sir Keir Starmer had previously described Reform UK's politics as “racist” and an “enemy of national renewal” during a Labour conference speech.
  • Warwickshire Police are currently investigating the alleged assault, asking for witnesses to come forward.
