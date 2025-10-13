Farage condemns Starmer after street attack on Reform council leader

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sir Keir Starmer has been condemned for his “disgraceful” rhetoric aimed at Reform UK after a party council leader in Warwickshire was reportedly attacked in the street.

George Finch, Britain’s youngest council leader, said he was called a “racist” and a “fascist” by a man who allegedly assaulted him in Nuneaton town centre on Friday evening.

The 19-year-old, who suffered no lasting injury from the incident, told the Daily Mail that the alleged attacker “was wound up and sent into battle by the dangerous rhetoric of Labour and the Greens”.

The incident, which Warwickshire Police are investigating, comes days after Reform leader Nigel Farage accused Sir Keir of inciting violence against him during his speech at the Labour Party conference.

During his speech to delegates, Sir Keir had said that the politics of Mr Farage and Reform was “racist” and said anyone who argued that people who have lived here for generations should now be deported is “an enemy of national renewal”.

Earlier this month, newly elected Green leader Zack Polanski also criticised Mr Farage’s party, saying its politics were “dangerous, deceitful”.

open image in gallery George Finch says the alleged attacker ‘was wound up and sent into battle by the dangerous rhetoric of Labour and the Greens’ ( Getty )

Following the alleged assault on Mr Finch, Mr Farage told the Daily Mail: “I’m deeply upset that our young council leader was assaulted.

“The words used against him echo the prime minister’s disgraceful attack on Reform during Labour conference week and wholly irresponsible comments from the leader of the Green Party.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “Violence, harassment or intimidation is completely unacceptable and has no place in our politics or society. Any such incidents must be thoroughly investigated, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice.”

open image in gallery Nigel Farage said he was deeply upset by the attack on Warwickshire County Council leader George Finch ( James Manning/PA )

A Green Party spokesperson: “There is no place for violence or intimidation in politics and using the disgraceful attack of a councillor to score cheap points is distasteful.

“The Green Party is committed to offering a message of hope to counter those looking to fuel division and hatred. And we will work to bring communities together and provide them with the investment they need to thrive.”

Mr Finch has been subject to national attention since his appointment after the local elections earlier this year.

He said he had been with a female friend when he was attacked on Friday night by a young man, who then allegedly followed them before police were called.

Mr Finch told the Mail: “It’s clear that the man who attacked us was wound up and sent into battle by the dangerous rhetoric of Labour and the Greens.

“I’m extremely concerned about the state of political discourse in Britain. Reform UK activists at all levels are suffering intimidation and violence at the hands of left-wing instigators. The politicians they follow know this, but are willingly allowing it to happen.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “Officers are investigating an assault after we received a call at around 2am on Saturday, 11 October, in which a man stated he had been pushed by another man in Nuneaton.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101, giving incident number 26 of 11 October."

Mr Finch has been contacted by The Independent for comment.