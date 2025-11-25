Farage urged to apologise after school racism claims
- Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, has categorically denied allegations of racially abusing fellow pupils during his time at Dulwich College.
- More than a dozen former schoolmates accused Mr Farage of making antisemitic and racist remarks, as originally reported by The Guardian.
- In an initial ITV interview, Mr Farage appeared to suggest he might have made remarks without "intent" nearly 50 years ago, describing them as "banter".
- He later issued a prepared statement dismissing the claims as politically motivated, noting their emergence as his party leads in polls, and highlighted his record against extremism.
- Lord Mann, the government's independent advisor on antisemitism, criticised Mr Farage's attempt to dismiss the allegations as "playground banter" and called for an apology.