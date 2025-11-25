Nigel Farage ‘categorically’ denies racially abusing fellow students at school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has insisted he “categorically” did not racially abuse fellow pupils during his time as a schoolboy at a top private school.

It comes after more than a dozen former pupils who attended Dulwich College in south London with Mr Farage accused him of making antisemitic and racist remarks in reports originally published by The Guardian.

The Reform UK leader appeared to leave open the possibility he may have made racist remarks without “intent” during an ITV interview on Monday night. When questioned about the claims, he said: “I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way.”

open image in gallery Nigel Farage denies claims he made deeply offensive remarks to fellow pupils ( PA Wire )

But in a prepared statement given on Tuesday, he denied he had ever made such comments and suggested the claims were politically motivated.

“I can tell you categorically that I did not say the things that have been published in the Guardian aged 13, nearly 50 years ago,” he said in the statement.

“Isn’t it interesting: I am probably the most scrutinised figure in British politics, having been in public life for 32 years.

“Several books and thousands of stories have been written about me, but it is only now that my party is leading in the polls that these allegations come out. I will leave the public to draw their own conclusions about why that might be.

“We know that the Guardian wants to smear anybody who talks about the immigration issue. But the truth is that I have done more in my career to defeat extremism and far-right politics than anybody else in the UK, from my time fighting the BNP right up to today.”

Speaking to ITV on Monday night, the Reform leader was asked about claims of alleged incidents of deeply offensive behaviour throughout his teenage years.

“This is 49 years ago, by the way. Forty-nine years ago. Have I ever tried to take it out on any individual on the basis of where they’re from? No.”

open image in gallery Mr Farage attended Dulwich College in London ( Getty )

Asked to categorically rule out that he had engaged in racial abuse, Mr Farage said: “I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way.”

As he continued to face questions about the allegations, he replied: “I had just entered my teens. Can I remember everything that happened at school? No, I can’t.

“Have I ever been part of an extremist organisation or engaged in direct, unpleasant, personal abuse, genuine abuse on that basis? No.”

When asked again if he engaged in racial abuse at the school, Mr Farage replied: “Not with intent.”

Asked to elaborate, he replied: “No, I have never directly, really tried to go and hurt anybody.”

Mr Farage added: “Have I said things 50 years ago that you could interpret as being banter in a playground, that you can interpret in the modern light of day in some sort of way? Yes.”

Asked then if this meant he had abused people, Mr Farage replied: “I’ve never directly racially abused anybody. No.”