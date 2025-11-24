Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has denied “directly racially abusing” fellow pupils during his time as a schoolboy at Dulwich College in London.

During a grilling over allegations he directed racist and antisemitic language at schoolmates, Reform UK leader told ITV he had never made racist comments in a “hurtful or insulting way” or with “intent”.

It comes after reports in The Guardian from more than a dozen Dulwich College boys who alleged he had made racist and antisemitic comments during their time at school. One former classmate, Bafta and Emmy-award winning director Peter Ettedgui, 61, claimed Mr Farage had told him “Hitler was right” and “Gas them”, adding a long hiss to simulate the sound of the gas showers.

The Reform leader was challenged on the remarks ahead of a rally in north Wales where his party hope to win next year’s Senedd elections.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage denies making the comments ( PA )

During an interview with ITV, Mr Farage was asked whether he did racially abuse fellow pupils during his time at the college. “No. This was 49 years ago, by the way,” he answered. “Have I ever tried to take it out on any individual on the basis of where they're from? No.”

Asked whether he was categorically denying the allegations, Mr Farage said: "I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way.”

He added: "I just entered my teens. Can I remember everything that happened at school? No, I can't. Have I ever been part of an extremist organisation or engaged in direct, unpleasant personal abuse, genuine abuse, on that basis? No."

The interviewer then suggested Mr Farage’s answer is "very very caveated" before the Reform leader repeated that he did not racially abuse his fellow pupils "with intent".

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer called on the Reform leader to explain the allegations ( PA Wire )

"I have never directly racially abused anybody, no,” he said. "Have I ever misspoken in my life in my younger days when I was a child. Probably."

He added there was a “strong political element” to the allegations.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Farage to explain himself over the claims last week.

Political opponents were not satisfied with the response as he stood next to his party’s Senedd member Laura Anne Jones at a rally in Llandudno in north Wales. Ms Jones has been suspended from the Senedd for alleged racial slurs.

Lord Mike Katz, Labour Peer and former Chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, said: “Just when you thought Nigel Farage couldn’t sink any lower, he is trying to say abhorrent racist comments, including vile antisemitic insults, doesn’t matter. He seems to think that you can racially abuse people without it being hurtful and insulting. Let's be crystal clear: you can't.

“Farage refuses to discipline the racist views of his MPs and he won’t take action on the toxic culture within his party. He should finally come clean on claims over his past and apologise to those who bravely spoke out. Failure to do so would be yet more evidence that Farage is simply unfit for office.”

Labour chair Anna Turley also challenged him on the former Welsh Reform leader Nathan Gill, a close ally of Farage who was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in prison for taking Russian bribes.

She said: “Nigel Farage assured the public his former right-hand man was decent and honest before he was found to have taken pro-Russian bribes. Now he says he's as sure as he can be that there's no pro-Kremlin links in Reform UK."

Lib Dem president-elect Josh Babarinde MP said: "It looks like the mask has slipped and fact-of-the matter-Farage is turning into no-answers-Nigel.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Reform UK leader said he was not going to sue over the historic racism claims “at this stage” but asked if that was an option being kept open he said “potentially, yes”.

Mr Farage’s spokesman said: “These allegations date back 45 years, and I think that at any point in time – when Nigel was leader of UKIP, when he stood in the 2010 general election, the 2015 general election, during Brexit, maybe in the 2019 general election – you’d have to ask yourself, why this hasn’t come up before.”

He added: “Nigel is very clear, there’s no primary evidence.”

Mr Farage was “probably mischievous” at school but denies the allegations made in The Guardian, the spokesman said.