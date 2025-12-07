Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform UK targets Scotland with new tartan

Reform UK announce they're making their own tartan, 'to produce scarves, hats and kilts'
  • Reform UK has announced plans to create its own tartan, including scarves, hats, and kilts, to appeal to Scottish voters and establish a Scottish identity for the party.
  • Reform chair Dr David Bull made the announcement at a rally in Falkirk, attended by party leader Nigel Farage and other top figures.
  • Ahead of the rally, Mr Farage criticised the “uncontrolled migration” policies of the SNP and Labour, claiming they were changing Scottish cities “beyond recognition”.
  • Mr Farage positioned Reform as the party of “radical change” in Scotland, contrasting it with the “old establishment” of the SNP and Labour.
  • Scottish First Minister John Swinney accused Mr Farage of attempting to “whip up hate” and using Scottish communities as “props” for political gain.
