Reform UK targets Scotland with new tartan
- Reform UK has announced plans to create its own tartan, including scarves, hats, and kilts, to appeal to Scottish voters and establish a Scottish identity for the party.
- Reform chair Dr David Bull made the announcement at a rally in Falkirk, attended by party leader Nigel Farage and other top figures.
- Ahead of the rally, Mr Farage criticised the “uncontrolled migration” policies of the SNP and Labour, claiming they were changing Scottish cities “beyond recognition”.
- Mr Farage positioned Reform as the party of “radical change” in Scotland, contrasting it with the “old establishment” of the SNP and Labour.
- Scottish First Minister John Swinney accused Mr Farage of attempting to “whip up hate” and using Scottish communities as “props” for political gain.