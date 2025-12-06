Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget badges or basic t-shirts - Reform UK has announced it will make its own tartan in a bid to attract Scottish voters.

Speaking at a rally in Falkirk on Saturday afternoon, Reform chairman Dr David Bull said the party would make the “important step in enshrining Reform’s Scottish identity”, promising members “scarves, hats, and kilts”.

The announcement was met by cheers in the room of supporters, who have gathered to hear speeches from Reform Scotland’s councillors and top party figures - including leader Nigel Farage.

"I am delighted to announce today we are taking an important step in enshrining Reform's Scottish identity,” Dr Bull said. “Thanks to the enterprising and very out of the box thinking by Martin Green, I am delighted to announce we are having our own tartan made so we can then produce scarves and hats and kilts, and so on, for our members north of the border."

open image in gallery Mr Farage is speaking at a rally in Falkirk on Saturday ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

He said details of how to purchase the items would “follow soon”, adding: “Personally I can’t wait to address our next Scottish meeting in full Scottish dress as a true Scotsman”.

It comes as Mr Farage and other top Reform figures visit Falkirk as it gears up its Scottish Parliament election campaign.

Falkirk has been the site of regular anti-immigration protests outside the Cladhan Hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers.

These have often been organised by a group called Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures, which says locals want action following alleged crimes by those housed at the Cladhan Hotel.

A group called Falkirk for All, which has staged opposing counter-demonstrations outside the Cladhan, will hold a “unity march” through the town on Saturday.

Ahead of the rally, Mr Farage claimed “uncontrolled migration” was changing Scottish cities “almost beyond recognition”. Writing in the Daily Mail, the Reform leader criticised what he characterised as the “open door policies” of the SNP and Labour.

“Today, I will be in Scotland at a sold-out Reform UK rally in Falkirk, speaking to Scottish people who have had enough of all this,” he wrote. “Falkirk has become a symbol of Scotland’s anger over the asylum crisis.”

He added: “Scottish politics is now a straight fight between the SNP, the party of the old establishment, and Reform – the party of radical change. The old system is broken.

“The public know it, and they have had enough. Those in the Scottish Parliament who express astonishment at the rise of Reform should try to answer this question: after 26 years of SNP and Labour rule in Scotland, how has life in this proud nation changed for the better?”

Ahead of the rally, Scottish first minister John Swinney accused Mr Farage of seeking to “whip up hate”.

“Nigel Farage has no interest in people in Falkirk or anywhere else in Scotland,” he said. “Farage needs to understand that communities in Scotland are not props to be used in his political games.