FBI raids election office searching for 2020 ballots
- Federal investigators executed a search warrant at an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, Wednesday, reportedly in connection with the 2020 presidential election.
- FBI agents were seen removing boxes of ballots from the county’s main election office in Union City, just south of Atlanta.
- “The FBI agents are here to get the 2020 ballots,” Fulton County Court Clerk Che’ Alexander told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They’re all here —trucks, everything.”
- Trump lost Georgia in the 2020 election against Joe Biden and has falsely claimed his narrow defeat was due to a “rigged” vote.
- Despite his repeated claims that Biden did not actually win, federal judges and his own former attorney general have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.