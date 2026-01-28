Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

FBI raids election office searching for 2020 ballots

Trump claims people are going to be prosecuted over 'rigged 2020 election'
  • Federal investigators executed a search warrant at an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, Wednesday, reportedly in connection with the 2020 presidential election.
  • FBI agents were seen removing boxes of ballots from the county’s main election office in Union City, just south of Atlanta.
  • “The FBI agents are here to get the 2020 ballots,” Fulton County Court Clerk Che’ Alexander told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They’re all here —trucks, everything.”
  • Trump lost Georgia in the 2020 election against Joe Biden and has falsely claimed his narrow defeat was due to a “rigged” vote.
  • Despite his repeated claims that Biden did not actually win, federal judges and his own former attorney general have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in