FBI searching elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, in connection to 2020 vote
The search comes a week after Trump said people will be prosecuted for their role in what he called the “rigged 2020 election”
Federal investigators were executing a search warrant at an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, in connection with the 2020 vote, officials said.
FBI agents were “executing a court-authorized law enforcement action” at the county’s main election office in Union City, just south of Atlanta, an FBI spokesperson said Wednesday.
An FBI source confirmed to The Independent that the bureau was undertaking “law enforcement activity” in the area, but declined to provide further details.
The search comes a week after President Donald Trump, while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said that people will be prosecuted for their role in what he called the “rigged 2020 election.”
Trump lost Georgia in the 2020 election and made false claims about voter fraud in Fulton County to try and overturn the results. Despite his repeated claims that former President Joe Biden did not actually win the race, federal judges and his own attorney general have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
In December, the U.S. Justice Department sued Fulton County, Georgia, as well as over a dozen states, looking to receive records related to the 2020 election. A federal judge later dismissed it, as the government had filed the lawsuit in the wrong city.
This is a breaking news story...
