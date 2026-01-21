Couple sues fertility clinic after having no genetic link to newborn
- A Florida couple is suing The Fertility Center of Orlando after the woman gave birth to a baby with no genetic relation to either parent.
- The couple, identified as John and Jane Doe, noticed their newborn, Baby Doe, appeared to be of a different race, prompting genetic testing which confirmed the lack of a genetic link.
- The lawsuit expresses the couple's concern that their own embryos may have been implanted in another patient, leading to them raising someone else's child.
- Despite developing an “intensely strong emotional bond” with Baby Doe, the couple believes she should be united with her genetic parents.
- They are demanding the clinic disclose details of the complaint to all patients, pay for genetic testing for relevant patients over the past five years, and reveal any parentage discrepancies.