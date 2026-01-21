Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Couple sues fertility clinic after having no genetic link to newborn

Why single women in their thirties are getting their fertility checked
  • A Florida couple is suing The Fertility Center of Orlando after the woman gave birth to a baby with no genetic relation to either parent.
  • The couple, identified as John and Jane Doe, noticed their newborn, Baby Doe, appeared to be of a different race, prompting genetic testing which confirmed the lack of a genetic link.
  • The lawsuit expresses the couple's concern that their own embryos may have been implanted in another patient, leading to them raising someone else's child.
  • Despite developing an “intensely strong emotional bond” with Baby Doe, the couple believes she should be united with her genetic parents.
  • They are demanding the clinic disclose details of the complaint to all patients, pay for genetic testing for relevant patients over the past five years, and reveal any parentage discrepancies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in