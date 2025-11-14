Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

FIFA to occupy Kennedy Center spaces, displacing performers

Trump unveils new Club World Cup trophy alongside FIFA chief Infantino
  • FIFA is reportedly set to utilize significant portions of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for nearly three weeks leading up to the December 5 World Cup draw.
  • This arrangement will displace previously scheduled performers, including the National Symphony Orchestra, from the arts complex.
  • The Kennedy Center has reportedly seen a nearly 50 percent decline in ticket sales since Donald Trump assumed the role of board chair earlier this year.
  • The move follows months of FIFA president Gianni Infantino cultivating a relationship with Trump, including a White House visit and Infantino's public support for Trump to receive a Nobel Peace Prize.
  • FIFA has said it will unveil the winner of its own newly created peace prize on December 5, the same day as the World Cup draw, with Trump as a possible contender.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in