FIFA will reportedly use large parts of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., displacing previously scheduled performers, even as the showpiece arts complex is reportedly struggling with sharply declining ticket sales following President Donald Trump’s takeover of the institution earlier this year.

The soccer governing body will occupy multiple facilities for nearly three weeks that normally rent for tens of thousands of dollars per day in the lead-up to the December 5 World Cup draw there, The Washington Post reports, citing an August venue use agreement and Kennedy Center employees.

The operation has reportedly forced big-name performers to relocate to other venues, including the National Symphony Orchestra.

The Independent has contacted FIFA and the Kennedy Center for comment.

In the eight months since Trump cleaned house at the Kennedy Center and installed himself as chair of its board ticket sales have reportedly plummeted nearly 50 percent.

open image in gallery The Kennedy Center, chaired by Donald Trump, will reportedly let FIFA use large parts of the complex for free for weeks as part of preparations for the World Cup draw in December, even as the institution struggles with ticket sales ( Getty Images )

Using the venue for the World Cup draw caps off months of FIFA president Gianni Infantino building goodwill with President Trump.

In July, the president was on hand at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium to present a trophy to Chelsea, the winners of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The following month, Infantino visited Trump in the White House, where the president was seen holding the golden World Cup winner’s trophy, which the FIFA boss said was privilege only given to “the FIFA President, presidents of countries, and then those who win.”

The FIFA boss has also joined the many dignitaries who’ve publicly supported Trump’s long-running bid to win a Nobel Peace Prize, writing in October that Trump “definitely deserves” the award for his efforts toward a peace deal in Gaza.

open image in gallery FIFA has spent months building goodwill with Trump, who presented a trophy to the winners of the Club World Cup this summer ( Getty )

FIFA has said it will unveil the winner of its own newly created peace price on December 5, the same day as the World Cup draw.

Earlier this month, when asked if Trump would win the FIFA prize, Infantino left the door open to the possibility.

“On the 5th of December, you will see,” he told reporters.

FIFA also opened an office in New York City’s Trump Tower this year.

The U.S., Mexico, and Canada will jointly host the 2026 men’s World Cup.