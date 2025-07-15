Trump seen pocketing FIFA medal as he walks on stage to hand Chelsea replica club championship trophy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump was seen sneakily pocketing a FIFA Club World Cup winners medal onstage moments before he handed Chelsea a replica trophy.

The president was given the medal to look at by Gianni Infantino while handing others out to the winning squad at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium Sunday. Though videos showed Trump later tucked the medal into his suit blazer when the FIFA CEO seemingly reached for it back.

Infantino appeared to shrug off the incident, flashing the thumbs up and allowing Trump to keep the medal.

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to react to the clip, which went viral over the weekend and following the game, with one labeling the brazen act “The Art of the Steal.” “He didn’t play a minute,” complained another.

open image in gallery Donald Trump was seen sneakily pocketing a FIFA Club World Cup winners medal onstage moments before he handed Chelsea a replica trophy ( REUTERS )

It comes after Trump himself revealed that the winner’s trophy that he had handed to Chelsea captain Rhys James had actually been a replica, and that FIFA officials had given him the real silverware.

Before the showpiece game, held at the 80,000-seat stadium in New Jersey, Trump told broadcaster DAZN that the real trophy currently sits in the Oval Office, after it was gifted to him by Infantino during a visit in March.

“They said, ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office,” Trump said. “And then I said, ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’ He says, ‘We're never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one.’”

“And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting…It’s in the Oval right now,” he added.

open image in gallery Soccer fans, and even the players themselves, were also baffled after the president also made no effort to leave the stage after presenting the fake trophy. Star player Cole Palmer (center left) was seen reacting with astonishment as Trump initially took pride of place ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Trump himself revealed that the winners trophy that he had handed to Chelsea captain Rhys James had actually been a replica, and that FIFA officials had given him the real silverware ( Getty Images )

Soccer fans, and even the players themselves, were also baffled after the president also made no effort to leave the stage after presenting the fake trophy – opting instead to stand and clap alongside them.

Star player Cole Palmer, who scored two of Chelsea’s three goals in the victory over Paris St Germaine, was seen reacting with astonishment as Trump initially took pride of place next to James.

In a later interview, Palmer admitted: “I knew he was gonna be there but I didn’t know he was gonna be on the stand when we lifted the trophy so I was a bit confused.”