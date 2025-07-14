Cole Palmer addresses confused expression over Trump’s appearance at Club World Cup

Watch as Cole Palmer admits that he was “confused” as to why Donald Trump stayed on the pitch during Chelsea’s World Cup trophy lift.

Speaking at a press conference following the match on Sunday (13 July), Chelsea’s No 10 said: “I knew he was going to be here but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand where we lifted the trophy. So I was a bit confused.”

After the US president presented the Fifa World Cup trophy to Blues captain Reece James following the team’s 3-0 win against PSG, Trump remained front and centre amidst the celebrations.

Palmer appeared to look confused during the bizarre moment.